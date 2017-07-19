Report: Giants To Sign Pablo Sandoval

Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, MLB, Pablo Sandoval, San Francisco Giants

by Andrew Pasquini/Sports 1140 KHTK

According to Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com, the San Francisco Giants have signed third baseman Pablo Sandoval to a minor league contract.

Sandoval, who signed a five-year $95 million deal with Boston after the 2014 season, has only played in 161 games in the two and a half season with the Red Sox while hitting only .237/.286/.360 with 14 home runs and 59 runs batted in.

Sandoval played with the Giants from 2008-2014 and hit .294 with 106 home runs and won the 2014 World Series MVP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch