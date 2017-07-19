Report: Giants To Sign Pablo Sandoval

by Andrew Pasquini/Sports 1140 KHTK
According to Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com, the San Francisco Giants have signed third baseman Pablo Sandoval to a minor league contract.
Sandoval, who signed a five-year $95 million deal with Boston after the 2014 season, has only played in 161 games in the two and a half season with the Red Sox while hitting only .237/.286/.360 with 14 home runs and 59 runs batted in.
Sandoval played with the Giants from 2008-2014 and hit .294 with 106 home runs and won the 2014 World Series MVP.