Report: Red Sox Looking At Giants’ 3B Eduardo Nunez

July 19, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Eduardo Nunez, San Francisco Giants, trade

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

After stepping up to the plate and hitting a walk-off single for the win, San Francisco Giants’ 3B Eduardo Nunez is proving to be a hot commodity come the trade deadline at the end of the month.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Boston Red Sox are in need of a third baseman and have their eyes on Nunez.

The Red Sox missed out on their main third base target last night when Todd Frazier was traded to the Yankees. The 30-year-old Nunez is hitting .295 with four home runs and 17 steals this season.

