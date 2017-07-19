Driver, With 2 Young Children In Car, Leads Sacramento Police On High-Speed Chase

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A high-speed chase has ended on Highway 50 near Watt Avenue in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.
It started around 3 a.m. on 22nd Avenue and Sutterville Road.
Sacramento police says the chase began when the driver didn’t stop during a routine traffic stop.
The chase wound through Sacramento, including going the wrong way on Highway 50, before on the driver took the Watt avenue ramp and stopped.
Police say there were two children under the age of ten in the car.
The driver fled the scene. Officers are still searching for the driver.