Driver, With 2 Young Children In Car, Leads Sacramento Police On High-Speed Chase

July 19, 2017 6:28 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A high-speed chase has ended on Highway 50 near Watt Avenue in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

It started around 3 a.m. on 22nd Avenue and Sutterville Road.

Sacramento police says the chase began when the driver didn’t stop during a routine traffic stop.

The chase wound through Sacramento, including going the wrong way on Highway 50, before on the driver took the Watt avenue ramp and stopped.

Police say there were two children under the age of ten in the car.

The driver fled the scene. Officers are still searching for the driver.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch