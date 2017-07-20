WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Catholic Priest Acquitted Of Sexually Assaulting Priest After Night Of Drinks

July 20, 2017 4:15 PM
File photo of a person holding rosary beads. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
ROGERS CITY, Mich. (AP) – A Roman Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting another priest after a night of drinks has been found not guilty in northern Michigan.

The Rev. Sylvestre Obwaka was acquitted Thursday, the third day of trial in Presque Isle County. Obwaka admits that sexual contact occurred, but he said it was consensual.

The other priest told jurors that he was assaulted in February while visiting Obwaka and spending a night at the rectory at St. Ignatius Church in Rogers City.

The trial witnesses included Gaylord Bishop Steven Raica, who spoke to Obwaka after the other priest said he was assaulted. Raica says Obwaka didn’t indicate that any sex was consensual.

Obwaka, a native of Kenya, has been a priest since 2010. He became pastor at St. Ignatius in July 2013.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

