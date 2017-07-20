Gov. Brown Nudges Elk Grove Casino Closer To Reality

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The Wilton Rancheria Indian casino in Elk Grove is now one step closer to reality.
Wednesday, Gov. Jerry Brown announced he signed a tribal-state gaming compact between the California and Wilton Rancheria.
The tribe wants to build a $400 million casino just off Highway 99 at the south end of Elk Grove.
The core provisions in the compact are similar to those with other tribes in the area.
It still needs to be approved by the state legislature.
One Comment
All casinos do is extract money from nearby communities, and make a few corrupt Indians very rich. The money wasted on loser-games at casinos, could have been spent in Elk Grove, at real businesses, to support a real community.
Instead, it will now make a few mafia-like tribal chairmen very rich, and of course, enrich the Nevada gaming company hired to run the slots.
Indian casinos are a curse on our state; a cancer that destroys families and communities.
Thanks for nothing, Jerry Brown.