HOUR 1:

Dave and Kayte talk about OJ Simpson’s parole hearing, Pablo Sandoval considering returning to the Giants, and the Golden State Warriors charging for personal seat licenses. Then, more on OJ Simpson’s parole hearing today. Finally, some conversation on Pablo Sandoval’s career and his alleged return to the Giants.

HOUR 2:

Dave and Kayte talk about the Down in the Valley 30 for 30 on the Sacramento Kings that was never released before Threefer Madness featuring the Big 3 League, the Portland Trail Blazers, and changing some of the biggest sports moments of all time. Then, former NFL receiver Donte Stallworth joins The Drive to talk about Richard Sherman’s comments on players forcing change in the NFL.

HOUR 3:

Dave and Kayte spend some extended time on OJ Simpson’s parole hearing today, his legacy as a player and criminal, and how his story has made history. Then, Garrett Johnson joins the show for a brief British Open golf tournament update. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

