It’s 1995 All Over Again: The Lo-Down – 7/20

July 20, 2017 5:21 PM
Hour 1

LOVELOCK, NV - JULY 20: O.J. Simpson (R) attends his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about OJ Simpson’s parole hearing, and how it compared to 1995 when he was found Not Guilty of the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.  The guys talked about some of the moves made in Major League Baseball before the trade deadline, and Pablo Sandoval signing a minor league deal with the Giants.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

brock lesnar Its 1995 All Over Again: The Lo Down 7/20

Credit: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the Open Championship, or British Championship, and talked about the three Americans in the lead. The guys also talked about the possibility of Brock Lesnar returning to UFC and what the future is for UFC. They also talked about Michael Vick walking back his comments about Colin Kaepernick.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Toronto Raptors during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 27, 2017 in New York City.

(Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the show the guys talked about the NBA offseason, specifically about Carmelo Anthony’s future, and what team he will be on to start the season.  The guys also talked about sports teams rethinking on site gambling, and which league would be first. The guys ended the show talking about OJ Simpson, and asking what was the first big news story that you remember happening as a kid.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

