Stagecoach Fire Near Auburn Blamed On Teen Smoking Marijuana

AUBURN (CBS13) — A teenager has been arrested in connection with a fire that broke out in the Auburn area.

Cal Fire is not saying whether the fire was started intentionally or if it was accidental.

“I know he was located shortly after the fire was responded to,” said a Cal Fire spokeswoman.

Forward progress on the Stagecoach Fire has been stopped and mandatory evacuations in the area have been lifted.

Forward progress stopped on stagecoach fire. #StagecoachFire pic.twitter.com/yadOshaAnb — CAL FIRE NEU (@CALFIRENEU) July 20, 2017

The fire started near Kilham Road and the Upper Stagecoach Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area.