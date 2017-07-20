Stagecoach Fire Near Auburn Blamed On Teen Smoking Marijuana

July 20, 2017 6:17 PM By Steve Large

AUBURN (CBS13) — A teenager has been arrested in connection with a fire that broke out in the Auburn area.

Cal Fire is not saying whether the fire was started intentionally or if it was accidental.

“I know he was located shortly after the fire was responded to,” said a Cal Fire spokeswoman.

Forward progress on the Stagecoach Fire has been stopped and mandatory evacuations in the area have been lifted.

The fire started near Kilham Road and the Upper Stagecoach Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area.

 

