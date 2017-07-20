Detectives: Pair Used Stolen Identity To Buy Items At Roseville Kohl’s Store

July 20, 2017 7:43 AM
ROSEVILLE

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in identifying a pair who fraudulently bought hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a Roseville store.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened last month.

20156143 1362641830456977 4371122807997117299 n Detectives: Pair Used Stolen Identity To Buy Items At Roseville Kohl’s Store

The pair as they were allegedly fraudulently buying the items, detectives say. (Credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives say the man and woman used someone’s identity to buy more than $700 worth of items from a Roseville Kohl’s store. The pair was last seen leaving in a green, early 90s convertible coupe.

20106546 1362641853790308 818353602714291776 n Detectives: Pair Used Stolen Identity To Buy Items At Roseville Kohl’s Store

One of the suspects leaving the store. (Credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

Kohl’s has provided good surveillance footage of the suspects.

Anyone who recognizes the pair is asked to call detectives at (916) 652-2445.

