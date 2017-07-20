Study: Marijuana Dispensaries Make Neighborhoods Safer

July 20, 2017 11:20 PM By Lemor Abrams

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cannabis may be California’s largest cash crop, but dispensaries who sell the profitable plants haven’t always reaped their rewards.

“A while ago, when it was sort of the wild wild west of medical cannabis,” said Matt Z-Berg of River City Phoenix Dispensary in Sacramento.

Matt Z-Berg believes strict security regulations mandated for his, as well as the 3,000 dispensaries across the state, keeps criminals away.

“We’ve never had an incident,” he said.

Now a study, funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, backs him up.

Researchers at UC Irvine analyzed the impact of widespread dispensary closures in Los Angeles.

The findings?

“Neighborhoods without legal pot, go to pot.”

What’s more? Researchers say marijuana dispensaries reduce crime.

How? Security.

River City Phoenix considers itself Sacramento’s leading example. Patients are cleared through bullet proof glass, watched on one of 30 surveillance cameras, and surrounded by 24-hour armed guards.

“We actually own our own security guard company,” said Z-Berg.

What the UCI study didn’t look at is the impact of the industry’s cash-only system.

“If we could fully bank the cannabis industry, it would make everything much safer,” said Fiona Ma.

Chairwoman of the Board of Equalization Fiona Ma is still trying to come up with a banking solution for marijuana dispensaries.

We may be close to seeing recreational marijuana on the street, but California banks still don’t take pot customers.

“If they don’t have a bank account then these are just transacting in cash every day,” she said.

Creating crime or helping stop it?

“More safety to the community that you’re operating in,” said Z-Berg

  1. Josef Dietrich says:
    July 21, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Wow, California’s drug dealer propaganda has reached a new low.
    Now they’re saying, a crackhouse is a *GOOD* thing to have as a neighbor.
    What kind of ridiculous bull-sheit is that.

    Pot shops are GHETTO. They bring DOWN property values.
    They are, and always will be, CRIME MAGNETS.

  2. Josef Dietrich says:
    July 21, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Pot is an addictive, brain-destroying drug.
    Ever look at the sad, unemployed lives of a pothead, laugh as he forgets where put his car keys for the 20th time, hold your nose as his pot odor stinks up the room?
    Or the robberies, gun battles, and deals-gone-bad near dispensaries and grow sites?
    Or the pot dealer cash that greases the underground economy?
    Is that how you want your community to be known by?

    The same idiots who defend and use pot, are the same ones who blow their paychecks on the drug and then are three weeks late with the rent.
    Irresponsible losers trying to escape reality, that’s all they really are.

