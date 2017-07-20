Town And Country Post Office Joins Dozens Of Businesses In Closure

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Customers at a popular post office were surprised to find out it was shutting down with the rest of a strip mall due to safety issues.

Business owners at the Town and Country West complex were told on Wednesday they would have to leave because of dangerous conditions found during a recent inspection. But the Post Office didn’t appear affected until Thursday.

Customers were greeted with a sign saying the post office on Marconi Avenue would close its doors on Friday. The post office issued an apology, saying it only learned on Wednesday that it would have to move.

Because it’s a federal contract post office, officials say it took a day for the information to flow through the proper channels.

“We got contacted by the fire department they told us to move vacate the building. We’ve already moved more than halfway through; we just have the windows open today for customers to make sure we let them know about it,” said Edward Nituleac.

Customers will have their post office boxes at 3545 El Camino Avenue, while delivery will go through the Arden branch.

Nearby business owners forced out of the building are trying to conduct business under awnings, and aren’t convinced there will be a quick resolution, with some seeing demolition in its future.

For now, all they can do is wait and see what will happen next, and make plans for an uncertain future.

Fire officials echo some of those concerns, saying the problems go beyond fire safety violations to building code violations. Before work can get started, the owner will need to get permits, but he’s hopeful for a quick resolution.