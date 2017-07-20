Central California Child In ‘Grave Condition,’ 3 Adults Arrested

July 20, 2017 7:06 AM
Filed Under: Tulare

TULARE (AP) — Three people have been arrested under suspicion of child abuse after a 2-year-old boy was brought by car to a Central California hospital without a heartbeat.

The Fresno Bee reports doctors were able to stabilize the boy who was also not breathing on Sunday when he arrived at the hospital. Tulare police Sgt. Andrew Garcia says the child remains in “grave condition.”

Thirty-six-year-old Edward Dias, 23-year-old Shania Alamillo and 27-year-old Adriana Alamillo were arrested after an investigation into the child’s injuries.

Garcia says a 3-year-old found with the adults also had injuries consistent with abuse and was taken by child welfare services.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

