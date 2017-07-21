HOUR 1:

Dave and Kayte talk about OJ Simpson being granted parole, Derrick Rose possibly joining the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Hugh Freeze stepping down as head football coach at the University of Mississippi. Then, more on OJ Simpson’s parole hearing yesterday.

HOUR 2:

Dave and Kayte announce a major concert coming to Sacramento before Threefer Madness featuring OJ Simpson, Derrick Rose, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Then, Sports Illustrated legal analyst Michael McCann joins The Drive to talk about the OJ Simpson parole hearing.

HOUR 3:

Dave and Kayte run through some of the top junk foods on National Junk Food Day. Then, more on the controversy involving Mississippi football coach Hugh Freeze. Then, a segment on the Sacramento Kings preseason schedule before Re-Brew to end the show.

