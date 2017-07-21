WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Alabama Dumps Sales Tax On Back-To-School Supplies For Weekend

July 21, 2017 8:26 PM
Photo Credit Thinkstock

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Shoppers in Alabama are picking up many back-to-school items tax-free through the weekend.

Retailers statewide aren’t charging Alabama’s 4-percent sales tax on clothing under $100, computers under $750 and other school supplies under $50 Friday through Sunday. News outlets report Alabama lawmakers voted to move this year’s tax-free weekend from the first weekend in August to the third weekend in July.

Melissa Warnke of the Alabama Retail Association said July is often a slow month for retail stores in Alabama. The Association’s 4,200 members hope to see a big boost out of the tax-free weekend.

Warnke says the sales tax holiday weekend in the past has been Alabama’s second-busiest shopping period of the year, with the busiest being the Christmas season.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

