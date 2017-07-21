Popular Citrus Heights Denny’s Closes Its Doors

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A beloved Citrus Heights restaurant has closed for good.
According to the Citrus Heights Sentinel, the formerly 24-hour Denny’s on Sunrise Boulevard has shut down.
A statement taped on the door simply says, “We would like to thank everyone for your loyalty over the years. We will no longer be open at this location, but do encourage you to visit us at one of our many other locations.”
According to a manager, the restaurant was closed due to a reorganization of the shopping plaza that it shares with a handful of other businesses.
The restaurant had been around since the 1970s.