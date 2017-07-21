Department Of Water Resources Approves $16 Billion Delta Tunnels Project

July 21, 2017 3:31 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The main agency promoting Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposed $16 billion water tunnels has given its expected approval to the project.

Friday’s action by the Department of Water Resources endorses the giant tunnels as a sound step environmentally.

The Democratic governor wants to remake the state’s water system by tapping two 35-mile tunnels into Northern California’s Sacramento River.

Conservationists and many Northern California water agencies oppose the tunnels. Supporters say the tunnels would create a more reliable water supply for the San Francisco Bay and Central and Southern California.

Federal wildlife and fish agencies already have given their approval. The project still has state and federal hurdles to clear. The water districts that would have to foot the bill still haven’t said whether they are signing on to the project.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch