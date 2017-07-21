58 Homes Destroyed In Detwiler Fire, Containment Increases

MARIPOSA (AP) – The latest on the wildfire burning in Mariposa County:

8:25 a.m.

Authorities say a stubborn wildfire burning in the Sierra Nevada foothills of California has destroyed 58 homes.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Friday the fire grew slightly overnight to 115 square miles (298 square kilometers) and threatens at least 1,500 homes.

Firefighters are racing to control the blaze before it reaches the Gold-Rush era town of Mariposa.

Last night's #DetwilerFire IR flight image shows growth on NE flank. IR acres 77,084 pic.twitter.com/Q6bWpaPOPo — CIIMT1 – PIO (@Info_CIIMT1) July 21, 2017

The fire is 15 percent contained.

More than 3,800 firefighters are battling the blaze that has forced almost 5,000 people from homes in and around a half-dozen small communities.

2:15 a.m.

The town of Mariposa, with its century-old saloons and covered sidewalks, normally bustles with summer visitors on their way to Yosemite National Park but the Gold Rush-era hamlet was mostly empty as ash rained down and heavy smoke from a nearby blaze darkened the sky.

The blaze in the Sierra Nevada foothills threatened hundreds of homes and historic buildings, including a wood courthouse founded in 1854 and touted as the oldest active courthouse west of the Rocky Mountains.

The fire did not grow as significantly Thursday as it had earlier in the week, but state fire officials revealed late in the day that 99 structures have now been destroyed, 50 of them homes. Eleven homes and five other structures have been damaged. The wildfire has scorched 110 square miles (282 square kilometers), threatening at least 1,500 homes.