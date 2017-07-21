CHP: Elderly Woman Killed In Crash Near Galt

GALT (CBS13) – An elderly woman was killed in a crash east of Galt Friday morning, California Highway Patrol says.
The scene was near Cherokee Lane and Simmerhorn Drive.
CHP says, a little after 9 a.m., a woman driving a Ford was heading south on Cherokee Lane when she ran through a stop sign. A car heading on Simmerhorn Road then t-boned the woman’s car.
Officers who responded say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other car has been taken to the hospital.
Authorities have not released the identity of the woman killed. She is only said to be a Galt resident.