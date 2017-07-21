CHP: Elderly Woman Killed In Crash Near Galt

Filed Under: Galt, sacramento county

GALT (CBS13) – An elderly woman was killed in a crash east of Galt Friday morning, California Highway Patrol says.

The scene was near Cherokee Lane and Simmerhorn Drive.

CHP says, a little after 9 a.m., a woman driving a Ford was heading south on Cherokee Lane when she ran through a stop sign. A car heading on Simmerhorn Road then t-boned the woman’s car.

Officers who responded say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car has been taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman killed. She is only said to be a Galt resident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch