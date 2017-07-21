Guns N’ Roses To Play At Golden 1 Center In November

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Legendary hard rock band Guns N’ Roses is coming to Sacramento.
Friday, the band announced that they will be bringing their “Not In This Lifetime…” tour to the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan are part of the band in this tour, which has gone off virtually without incident – eschewing the band’s notorious volatility. Several special guests have even appeared with GN’R at points during the tour, including Sebastian Bach and Angus Young from AC/DC.
It is the first Sacramento show for Guns N’ Roses in some time. A 1993 stop in Sacramento made Rolling Stone’s list of “50 Wildest Guns N’ Roses Moments” for a rather gross incident.
Presale tickets for the Nov. 18 show go on sale July 21 at noon. Tickets for the general public go on sale on July 28 at 10 a.m.