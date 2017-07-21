Caltrans Shuts Down Lanes On Pioneer Bridge, Creating Traffic Mess On Highway 50

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Caltrans shut down the Pioneer Bridge—the stretch of Highway 50 connecting Sacramento and Yolo counties—Friday night as part of its resurfacing project, to fix problems during its first road repairs on the bridge three years ago.

Nighttime drivers over Highway 50’s Pioneer Bridge have been getting caught in traffic backups for the last two weeks, and now they’re in for a bit more frustration this weekend.

Dennis Keaton with Caltrans said, “If they intend to use that route, they should expect delays up to an hour.”

Caltrans crews will be squeezing traffic from four lanes down to one in both the eastbound and westbound directions for 55 straight hours, until 5 a.m. Monday.

“These 55-hour weekends are going to be six in a row starting tonight,” said Keaton.

Crews are replacing the same surface of the bridge that was laid down three years ago but is now showing signs of premature wear. Nearby businesses are concerned that the construction congestion could drive away their customers.

Saim Badar with the Cali Smokeshop said, “Because people won’t be able to come directly to our exit and to our store.”

Music fans heading to two big concerts at the Golden 1 Center will also be impacted. With construction going all night long, those with tickets to see Lionel Richie on Saturday and Hall and Oates on Sunday could also be impacted. Some drivers are simply saying “I can’t go for that,” and are choosing to avoid the area altogether.

Caltrans does suggest using an alternate route. It may be best to take Interstate 80 to Interstate 5—or vice versa—depending on which way you’re traveling, to avoid Highway 50 altogether.