Drivers Beware: Expect Major Delays On Pioneer Bridge Over Weekend For Resurfacing Work

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Caltrans is planning to partially close the Pioneer Bridge over the Sacramento River for resurfacing over the weekend.

Those traveling Highway 50 between Sacramento and Yolo Counties can expect some serious delays.

Crews will be laying down polyester concrete to fix what didn’t work in a 2014 project.

Lanes and ramps will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday in both directions. They will remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday for the morning commute.

Several more all-weekend closures, as well as nighttime closures in the workweek, are expected.

Caltrans hopes to finish the project by Labor Day.