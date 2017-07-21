Salvador Dali Still Has Mustache Despite Dying 28 Years Ago

CBS Local – Salvador Dali’s body was exhumed for a paternity test and the legendary artist’s famous mustache is still intact 28 years after his death.

A woman is claiming that her mother had an affair with Dali and requested a paternity test. If she’s Dali’s daughter, she’ll have a right to the Dali estate. A judge sanctioned the exhumation.

Narcis Bardalet was in charge of embalming Dali’s body after the artist passed away in 1989.

“When I took off the silk handkerchief, I was very emotional,” Bardalet said, via BBC. “I was eager to see him and I was absolutely stunned. It was like a miracle… his mustache appeared at 10 past 10 exactly and his hair was intact.”

After a four-hour operation, DNA samples were extracted from Dali’s teeth, bones and nails. The results of the paternity test likely won’t be known for a few weeks.

Ian Gibson, a biographer of Dali, says it’s “absolutely impossible” for Dali to be the father.

“Dalí always boasted: ‘I’m impotent, you’ve got to be impotent to be a great painter,'” said Gibson.