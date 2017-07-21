2 Young Women Suspected In Turlock Restaurant Takeover Robbery

TURLOCK (CBS13) – Police have arrested two women suspected in a takeover-style robbery of a restaurant in Turlock.
The incident happened back on July 14. Turlock police say a young woman armed with what appeared to be a gun managed to force her way inside of a restaurant along the 2700 block of Geer Road.
At gunpoint, police say the woman then forced the restaurant employees to get inside a refrigerator. She then emptied the cash register and safe, then took off in a car that was waiting for her outside.
No one was hurt in the robbery.
Detectives have been working the case and were able to identify a person of interest. During their interviews of two women, 21-year-old Monique Garcia and 18-year-old Patricia Pires, the pair confessed to detectives about the robbery.
A replica gun and some of cash were later seized by detectives.
The women were arrested on Thursday and are now facing robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy charges.