Bleacher Report Updates MLB Power Rankings: A’s Drop, Giants Stay Put

It’s Monday morning, the new work week is under way so it’s time to grab that coffee and head on out.

Sports have a similar concept. Last week is in the past so it’s best to wake up Monday morning head first.

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter updates the website’s annual MLB Power Rankings every Monday and it’s the perfect chance to see how your team will start a week.

We’ll start with the Oakland Athletics. Last week didn’t go exactly well as they dropped a three-game series to the Rays and another three-game series to the Mets, finishing the week 2-4.

Last week they were at the no. 21 spot but Reuter dropped them to no. 24. They are currently 44-54 and are in last place in the AL West, 21 games out of first.

The San Francisco Giants are, well, still in the same position. Nothing is bright for the Orange and Black as they are currently 38-62 and on pace for a 100-loss season.

According to MLB.com’s Chris Haft, the Giants reached the 100-game mark with a 38-62 record, their worst since they were 37-63 at the same juncture in 1956.

They started last week strong by taking 2 of 3 from the Cleveland Indians, a first place team in the AL Central. However, they followed up by losing 3 of 4 to their divisional rival Padres, a fourth place team.

They haven’t budged from no. 29 on Reuter’s list in three straight weeks.

