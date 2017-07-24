California College Suspends Students For Demonstration

July 24, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: Black Lives Matter, Claremont, protest
A women holds up a placard with the slogan "Black Lives Matter" as people gather in Brixton, south London to protest against police brutality in the US, on July 9, 2016, after two recent incidents where black men have been shot and killed by police officers. / AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

CLAREMONT (AP) — A California college has suspended five students for blocking access to a campus event to protest a speaker known for defending police against Black Lives Matter activists.

The Los Angeles Times reported Saturday that the decision by Claremont McKenna College stems from an April 6 demonstration. Students and others ignored temporary barriers and blocked entrances to a hall where author and commentator Heather MacDonald was scheduled to speak.

At the time, campus officials and security decided not to make arrests or force the estimated 250 protesters to disperse. Instead, MacDonald spoke before a handful of observers while the college live-streamed the event.

College president Hiram Chodosh vowed to take disciplinary action. Last week officials suspended three students for a year and two others for a semester.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch