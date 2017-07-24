WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

De’Aaron Fox Joins In On The ‘Drive-By Dunk Challenge’ [Video]

July 24, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: De'Aaron Fox, Drive-by Dunk Challenge, Sacramento Kings

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Sacramento Kings’ rookie De’Aaron Fox is warming up to his new city quite well as he joined in on the drive-by dunk challenge over the weekend

Fox posted an Instagram video showing his moves on various hoops in the area (it’s not said he was in Sacramento but it seems likely).

#DriveByDUNKChallenge 😂😂😂

A post shared by De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) on

The challenge is fun and contagious: just drive up to a random house and dunk on their basketball hoops. Quite simple yet hilarious.

Now even NBA stars are getting in on the #DriveByDunkChallenge. Along with Fox, Anthony Davis and Jaylen Brown have also posted their own videos of the challenge.

