Driver Tops 100 MPH While Trying To Get Photo For Snapchat, Police Say

CBS Local — Independently of one another, speeding or using your cell phone while driving can be a recipe for disaster.

Most would agree that combining the two is beyond reckless and dangerous but that didn’t stop a man in Alpharetta, Georgia, from doing just that.

24-year-old Malon Brook Neal of Alpharetta was caught by police speeding down GA-400 at speeds exceeding 110 miles per hour while using his phone and attempting to snap a picture for Snapchat, according to a report from the Alpharetta Patch.

Per the report, a local police officer was using stationary radar and monitoring the highway just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

The officer then noticed Neal’s 2015 black Dodge Charger leave “all other traffic behind” after changing lanes and hitting the gas, reaching a recorded speed of 112 miles per hour, according to the officer’s radar gun.

When he asked Neil if he knew how fast he was going, he answered honestly that he knew he was going over 100 miles per hour and told the officer that he was “attempting to take a picture using SnapChat,” according to the police report.

Neal was then charged with reckless driving and was taken into custody by the officer.

Police also cited him for speeding and writing/sending text-based communications while driving.

[H/T: Alpharetta Patch]