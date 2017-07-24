WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

5 Years After Richmond Refinery Fire, Chevron To Spend $20 Million In Safety Upgrades

July 24, 2017 8:30 PM
(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) – Chevron Corp. and state regulators have reached a settlement related to a 2012 fire at its Richmond refinery that will require the company to spend about $20 million on safety upgrades.

Cal/OSHA, the state’s workplace safety agency, said in a statement Monday the agreement requires Chevron to replace all carbon steel piping that transports corrosive liquids with chrome-alloy piping, which is better at resisting corrosion.

It says Chevron also has to implement procedures to monitor equipment that alerts operators when replacements are needed.

In 2013, the state fined Chevron nearly $1 million after a fire at their Richmond refinery sent a cloud of gas and black smoke over residential areas.

Investigators found “willful violations” in Chevron Corp.’s response before, during and after the Aug. 6, 2012 fire caused by an old, leaky pipe in one of the facility’s crude units.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch