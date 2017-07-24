Detectives: Sex Offender Was Offering Private Basketball Lessons In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A man who worked as a private basketball coach has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriately texting minors.
Roseville police say 28-year-old Citrus Heights resident Melvin Gabriel Allen Flemings had been offering basketball lessons to underage teens for the past few months. He would arrange for players to meet him at the Roseville Sports Center and give lessons.
The City of Roseville notes that Flemings wasn’t an employee of the center, nor was he legally permitted to give private lessons at city facilities.
Further, Flemings is a registered sex offender who had been convicted in 2011 of using a minor in the production of obscene material.
Flemings was arrested on Friday after police were tipped off about his private lessons. Officers say they discovered inappropriate text conversations between Flemings and some of his students.
The man was known as a “Coach Allen” at the center. Anyone whose children were coached or had contact with Flemings is asked to contact detectives at dmarks@roseville.ca.us.