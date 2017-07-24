16-Year-Old Girl Accused Of Stabbing California Man, 79, To Death

APPLE VALLEY (AP) – Authorities say a 16-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 79-year-old man in Southern California.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says deputies found the victim dead with multiple stab wounds Saturday afternoon.
Investigators believe the teenager was at the man’s apartment in the Mojave Desert town of Apple Valley when they began arguing. The girl allegedly attacked the man before taking off with his car.
She was arrested Sunday. Officials say the two knew each other, but did not elaborate.
The suspect was taken to juvenile hall and could face a murder charge.
