Tensions Rising; The Drive – 07/24/17

July 24, 2017 9:13 AM
HOUR 1:

Kayte and Matt talk about the rumors that broke last week that Kyrie Irving wants out of Cleveland, how the Kings could be involved, and that LeBron himself broke the news for Morning Brew. Then, more on Kyrie’s reasons for requesting a trade. Finally, more on the Kings rumors and if there is a connection between Irving and Sacramento.

HOUR 2:

Kayte and Matt continue the conversation on Kyrie Irving requesting a trade out of Cleveland and how LeBron James could be involved. Then, Threefer Madness featuring Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, the NBA vs NFL, and Jordan Spieth. Finally, an extended segment diving into the rumors that the Kings are interested in making a trade for Irving.

HOUR 3:

Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck joins The Drive to talk about the Kyrie Irving rumors and share his opinions and insight on Kyrie’s reasoning, the direction of the Cavaliers, and more. Then, a segment on Jordan Spieth and his British Open performance. Finally, some Oakland A’s talk to end the show.

