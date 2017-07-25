An Oakland Kind of Day; The Drive – 07/25/17

HOUR 1:

661966516 An Oakland Kind of Day; The Drive 07/25/17

Dave and Kayte talk Derrick Rose signing with the Cavaliers, the incident between David Price and Dennis Eckersley, and Mike Tyson’s comments on Conor McGregor for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Kyrie Irving situation in Cleveland. Finally, some conversation on the Dallas Cowboys cutting Lucky Whitehead.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

dan gilbert An Oakland Kind of Day; The Drive 07/25/17Dave and Kayte talk Derrick Rose signing with the Cavs before Threefer Madness featuring Lucky Whitehead, player criticism, and the Ball vs Fox rivalry. Then, extended conversation on Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and a debacle involving a billboard in Detroit.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 18: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders talks as he warms up before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 18, 2016 in San Diego, California.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Oakland Raiders analyst Lincoln Kennedy joins The Drive to preview the Raiders’ training camp and their approach to the fast-approaching regular season. Then, Oakland A’s writer for the San Francisco Chronicle, Susan Slusser, joins The Drive to talk about the A’s trade rumors, Billy Beane’s comments last week, and more.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Lincoln Kennedy interview here:

Listen to the Susan Slusser interview here:

