HOUR 1:

Dave and Kayte talk Derrick Rose signing with the Cavaliers, the incident between David Price and Dennis Eckersley, and Mike Tyson’s comments on Conor McGregor for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Kyrie Irving situation in Cleveland. Finally, some conversation on the Dallas Cowboys cutting Lucky Whitehead.

HOUR 2:

Dave and Kayte talk Derrick Rose signing with the Cavs before Threefer Madness featuring Lucky Whitehead, player criticism, and the Ball vs Fox rivalry. Then, extended conversation on Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and a debacle involving a billboard in Detroit.

HOUR 3:

Oakland Raiders analyst Lincoln Kennedy joins The Drive to preview the Raiders’ training camp and their approach to the fast-approaching regular season. Then, Oakland A’s writer for the San Francisco Chronicle, Susan Slusser, joins The Drive to talk about the A’s trade rumors, Billy Beane’s comments last week, and more.

