Best Places To Meet New People In Sacramento

So, you’re new in town, or maybe you just want to get out and explore the city. But who wants to go it alone? Meeting other people is not good for your social well-being, but meeting other people can shed light new perspectives and joys to old familiar places. From art walks to volunteer opportunities to your tradition night spots, we run the gambit. Whether you’re meeting someone for a date, or just looking for a new buddy, here a list of choice Sacto locales for a meet-up.

Second Saturday Art Walk

Downtown Sacramento

www.sacramento.downtowngrid.com/2nd-saturday

Second Saturday in Sac City has the perfect event to not only meet new people, but to explore the fine local offerings of your city. The walk is massive with loads of galleries, restaurants, shopping and more. It’s hard to not find a common interest. It’s life on the grid in downtown Sacramento. Go hit up the link, and find like-minded folks in the best Saturday of the month.

XOXO Sports League

www.xososports.com

The competitive spirit is another great way to meet people. Whether it’s a lively game of kickball, or one of the many social events that take place after the events, all ages and abilities are welcome at XOXO. Organized sports leagues for bocce ball, cornhole,dodgeball, general fitness, flag football, kickball, soccer, softball, ultimate and volleyball provide the sport, while pub crawl, “player perks,” and more provide further social engagement. It’s just like being back in school. In fact XOXO even offers a field day. It’s even better than you remember it.

Volunteer

www.volunteermatch.org

Are you an empath looking for other empaths? volunteermatch.org is hub for Sacto charitable minds. Come together with other to lend a hand to your community. Everything from volunteering to read to kids,, to parking lot painting, to caring for the elderly, volunteermatch connects dedicated volunteers with dedicated volunteer organization. And when you get people together sharing and caring, great things are bound to happen. It’s fun and it’s free-all it takes in your heart.

Chaise Lounge

1330 H St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 538-6458

www.chaiseloungsac.com

But, hey. Let’s face it, Sometimes you want to meet people without all the activity. Chaise Lounge is the spot for you. Great drinks, stellar service and great food, set the stage for good times. This Asian fusion-themed spot comes highly lauded by the Sacto singles community. Relaxation is in the title and some great social lubricant never hurts. Chaise’s knowledgeable and personal bartender make sure of that Open mic music paired with a spattering of local music acts provide that added layer of entertainment.

Bottle & Barlow

1120 R St.

Sacramento, CA 95811

(916) 379-7719

www.bottleandbarlow.com

And just in case you were perusing this list looking for a good singles spot, you can rest assured we have one for you. Bottle & Barlow brings you the best of Sacramento Friday nights. On said Friday nights, happy hour will play into the weekend until 8 p.m. Yes, you read that right. A younger, hipster crowd brings the atmosphere at this joint The drink are affordable, the bartenders knowledgeable and–before I forget–Bottle & Barlow is connected to a barbershop. So, you can get gussied up all the while you’ve already started your evening. Bam!

