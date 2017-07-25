Drunk Driver Suspected Of Causing Central California Crash That Killed Woman, Daughter

July 25, 2017 7:21 AM
BAKERSFIELD (AP) — California prosecutors will seek murder charges against a suspected drunken driver with prior DUI arrests who allegedly caused a head-on collision that killed a mother and daughter.

KBAK-TV reported Monday that Vincent Moroyoqui was arrested following the deadly wrong-way crash last week in Kern County. Raeleen and Raegan Sorensen, a mother and daughter from nearby Taft, were killed.

Police at the scene said the 34-year-old Moroyoqui was drunk.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

The news station says he was arrested for DUI three times in the past 15 years. He spent some time in jail after pleading no contest to lesser charges.

