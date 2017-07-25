California Man Suspected Of Lighting Woman On Fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A California man suspected of lighting a West Virginia woman on fire has been arrested.
Lt. Steve Cooper of the Charleston Police Department tells local media that 34-year-old Carl Tramane Magee III was arrested Monday on charges that include attempted murder.
Cooper says the victim was asleep on her porch Sunday morning when Magee poured gasoline on her and lit her on fire. The woman suffered extensive burns and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say the victim is in critical condition.
Cooper says video from a neighbor’s surveillance camera shows Magee going up to the porch with a gas can and a fire igniting.
Police say Magee admitted to attempting to light another person on fire a short time later.
It’s unclear if Magee has an attorney.