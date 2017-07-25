Injured Off-Road Motorcycle Rider Rescued In El Dorado County

CODY LAKE (CBS13) – An injured off-road motorcycle rider was rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter on Monday.

The incident happened in the Cody Lake area, about six miles south of Strawberry.

CHP says they got a call for assistance Monday evening about an injured rider. Apparently, the rider was on the first day of a trip to try and traverse the Pacific Crest Trail using rural roads and trails.

The rider, identified by CHP as Daniel Thalhuber, had struck a tree and injured his knee. He was dehydrated and had to scramble down to the creek to get some water. He then set up a tent and camped for the night.

The next morning, the Thalhuber activated a SPOT device he had bought and was soon rescued.

Thalhuber is now receiving treatment at Barton Hospital.

Authorities are saying this is incident is a good reminder of the usefulness of SPOT devices.

