Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about all the craziness happening in Cleveland with the future of both Kyrie Irving and Lebron James. They also talked about what will happen if Irving stays on the team. Next, the guys talked about some of the baseball trade rumors, and what the future of the Oakland A's is going to look like.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the bizarre situation with Lucky Whitehead and his mistaken ID which led to him being cut by the Cowboys. The guys then talked about the NFL offseason with the possibility of the 49ers getting rid of Carlos Hyde before the start of the season.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the NBA off season and what different teams can still do to build their teams. The guys also talked about the possibility of RG III going to the Chargers, and if he could succeed there. The guys ended the show talking about Jay-Z releasing his new album on cassette, and their memories with cassettes.

