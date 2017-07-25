WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

You Wouldn’t Like Me When I’m Angry: The Lo-Down – 7/25

July 25, 2017 4:09 PM
Hour 1

Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kyrie Irving (Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about all the craziness happening in Cleveland with the future of both Kyrie Irving and Lebron James.  They also talked about what will happen if Irving stays on the team.  Next, the guys talked about some of the baseball trade rumors, and what the future of the Oakland A’s is going to look like.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 1: Lucky Whitehead #13 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball during an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium December 1, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

(Photo by Tom Dahlin/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the bizarre situation with Lucky Whitehead and his mistaken ID which led to him being cut by the Cowboys.  The guys then talked about the NFL offseason with the possibility of the 49ers getting rid of Carlos Hyde before the start of the season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 1: Quarterback Robert Griffin III #10 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the NBA off season and what different teams can still do to build their teams.  The guys also talked about the possibility of RG III going to the Chargers, and if he could succeed there.  The guys ended the show talking about Jay-Z releasing his new album on cassette, and their memories with cassettes.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

