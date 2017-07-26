Officers Find Person Shot In Head In Front Of Elk Grove Home

July 26, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police in Elk Grove are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday night.

The scene was along the 5800 block of Spring Flower Drive.

Elk Grove police say officers responded just before 10 p.m. to investigate a shooting and found a person lying on the walkway of a home. Officers say the person had been shot in the head and was unresponsive.

Medics pronounced the person dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. A suspect and motive for the shooting are still unknown at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch