Officers Find Person Shot In Head In Front Of Elk Grove Home

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police in Elk Grove are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday night.
The scene was along the 5800 block of Spring Flower Drive.
Elk Grove police say officers responded just before 10 p.m. to investigate a shooting and found a person lying on the walkway of a home. Officers say the person had been shot in the head and was unresponsive.
Medics pronounced the person dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. A suspect and motive for the shooting are still unknown at this time.