From Webber to Cousins; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie - 10/27 On the Friday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie the fellas get bombarded by Kings fans, listeners and more about the comments during the national broadcast by Chris Webber, how DeMarcus Cousins played vs the team and how the team played in the loss.

49ers Week 8 Injury Report: Roster Slowly Getting Healthier Prior To Philly Road TripThe San Francisco 49ers are coming off their worst loss of the season, but the good news is that the team is looking at a healthier roster than it has had in prior weeks of the 2017 NFL regular season. Whether or not that pays off on the field is yet to be seen.