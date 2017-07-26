Regional Transit Adds Security Cameras Where Deputy Was Shot In Face

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One month after a sheriff’s deputy was shot while on duty at a light rail station, Regional Transit is taking new steps to make it safer.

Maurice Rawos of south Sacramento uses the Watt Avenue station almost every day and says it can be a scary place – especially after dark.

“I’m happy they’re securing light rails and making sure people are safe without anything happening to them,” said Rawos.

Rawos and others who frequent this station at Interstate 80 are glad to see improvements being made.

“I do believe it would help us, it would be a lot safer for us,” said RT rider Stephanie Clie.

Sacramento Regional Transit says they’ve added more security cameras – 6 to be exact, with 14 more to go – in stair wells and areas that may be out of sight.

“We want to make sure we can see what’s going on at all times, so we’ve increased the number of cameras so we can have more eyes on every sector of the station,” said RT spokesperson Wendy Williams.

“There’s a lot of things that do happen here that no one does see,” said rider Clie.

RT says in addition to private security Palladin officers patrolling at night, they’ve increased security on site.

“We have two uniformed deputies that patrol Monday to Friday,” said Williams.

These safety additions come just one month after Sacramento Sheriff’s deputy Alex Ladwig – a four-year veteran of the department assigned to the station – was shot in the face in an unprovoked attack.

“Deputy Ladwig is a family member, and we can’t wait to have him back and we’re just honoring his commitment,” said Williams.

And as RT works to transform the station and others in the region, riders are hoping they don’t see anything as terrifying as what Deputy Ladwig experienced.

“That was a tragedy, and these security cameras could have helped, and hopefully nothing like that happens again,” said one rider.

Williams says under the direction of their new management, these safety improvements were already in the works for the last three months. But the shooting of Deputy Ladwig has strengthened their commitment to making the Watt Avenue location a model station.