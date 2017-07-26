Report: Giants Open To Trade SPs Jeff Samardzija, Johnny Cueto In Deal

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
ESPN’s Buster Olney broke the news Tuesday that the San Francisco Giants are open to trading starting right-handers Jeff Samardzija and Johnny Cueto come trade deadline on July 31.
The Giants are having their worst season since 1956 at 39-63, on-pace for a 100-loss season. Their are concerns with defense, offense and pitching, but the latter is the one that has dropped severely.
For a team that prided themselves for low ERAs during and around the 2010 and ’12 World Series runs, the team is looking at a combined 4.84 ERA. The last time a Giants starting pitcher earned the W was back on July 5.
Cueto, who holds a 6-7 record and 4.59 ERA, is currently on the DL with blisters. Samardzija is 4-11 with a 5.05 ERA.