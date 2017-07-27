California Man Arrested For Driving Drunk To Police Station

July 27, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: DUI, Petaluma

PETALUMA (AP) — A Northern California man showed up at a police station to talk about a hit-and-run crash, only to be arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after police determined he had driven to the station intoxicated.

The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa reports that 68-year-old Richard Elwood was awaiting a morning interview Tuesday in the police lobby when the smell of alcohol tipped off a desk clerk.

Petaluma police Lt. Tim Lyons said Wednesday that officers determined that Elwood had driven to the station while under the influence of alcohol. Elwood was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail.

Lyons said Elwood is the suspected driver of a hit-and-run Monday and had been called to the station after a witness gave police the license plate number of the departing vehicle.

