1 Arrest Made In Killing Of South Sacramento Gas Station Employee

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have made an arrest in the shooting that left a south Sacramento gas station employee dead.
The incident happened on Tuesday night at the Chevron Gas Station along the 8400 block of Florin Road.
A 20-year-old gas station employee was found fatally shot that night. Earlier, an employee at the gas station had some sort of verbal argument with some people who were loitering in the parking lot.
The other employee went inside to call 911, and the 20-year-old went outside and was confronted by the suspects.
One of the suspects then pulled out a gun and shot the 20-year-old.
Thursday, detectives announced that one suspect had been arrested in connection to the shooting. Detectives say 40-year-old Alexander Lopez was arrested; the search is still on for two other suspects.
Anyone with more information in connection to the shooting is asked to call detectives at (91) 874-5115.
