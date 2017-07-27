Hour 1

In the first hour the guys talk about NFL training camps getting started. Leveon Bell not reporting to Steelers camp. And the ongoing Kyrie Irving drama. And finish off the hour hearing from Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger.

Hour 2

The guys start the second hour talking about how long of a leash Odell Beckham Jr will have in New York this season. And spend time talking your calls about everything in sports.

Hour 3

In hour three the guys continue with the NFL. Talk to the NFL Networks Dave Dameshek about training camps starting, injuries across the NFL, and a possible landing spot for Colin Kaepernick.

Hour 4

The Golf hour kicks off with Grants early morning round of golf. Then the guys are joined by the Golf Channels Jay Coffin, and finish up talking about Grants upcoming golf tournament.