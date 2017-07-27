New Red Light Cameras Coming To Citrus Heights

Citrus Heights, CA(CBS13)- New red light cameras have recently gone up in Citrus Heights, but drivers say for the past week or so, they’ve been flashing all day and all night, even when lights are green.

At the intersections of Greenback Lane and Parkoaks and Greenback Lane and Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, new red light cameras are watching drivers.

The camera’s were recently installed in the city’s highest risk intersections, aiming to cut down on red light runners and crashes. For the past several days, drivers have noticed a constant flashing light, around the clock.

Citrus Heights resident Ben Valenzuela said, “In the morning when I leave at 5:30 in the morning I see it flash, and then when I come back at 4:15, I see it flash as well quite a few times.”

It’s happening even when the signals are green, and drivers are worried they may receive tickets. But, according to Citrus Heights PD, the flashing lights are just the camera’s being calibrated. No pictures are being snapped and no tickets will be sent out, for now.

“There’s no sign that says there doing the photo enforcement thing yet,” said Valenzuela.

Starting Friday, the cameras will be live, but drivers will be spared a fine for 30 days- instead only receiving a warning notice. However, starting August 26th, if the cameras catch you running a red light, you can expect a $481 ticket in the mail.

Police also remind drivers that red light cameras also apply to drivers making right turns on red lights. Those drivers are still required to make a complete stop before turning, or they will be cited.