3 Men Face 54 Felony Charges For Sex Work Ring Across Several States

July 27, 2017 1:19 PM
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Authorities say three people have been charged with pimping eight teens for commercial sex work in a ring that operated in California, Nevada and Texas.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Thursday that 54 felony charges have been filed against Quinton Brown, Gerald Turner and Mia McNeil.

They have been charged with sex trafficking, pimping and other charges. It was not immediately clear if they had attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

Prosecutors say eight teens between 15 and 17 years old were used in a commercial sex operation.

Investigators say the trio solicited customers from postings on the internet. They say McNeil used stolen identities to rent apartments that were used as brothels.

Authorities say McNeil has not yet been apprehended.

