Spreading Like Wildfire; The Drive – 07/27/17

July 27, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Samsung

HOUR 1:

823463432 Spreading Like Wildfire; The Drive 07/27/17

(Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk about new Cavaliers GM Kolby Altman, the Kings looking for front office replacements, and ground-making day for the Sacramento Republic. Then, more on Altman’s press conference with the Cleveland Cavaliers and some talk on the Atlanta Falcons’ new stadium and ticket policy.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

626582532 11 Spreading Like Wildfire; The Drive 07/27/17Dave and Kayte talk about the rapid growth of the Big Baller Brand before Threefer Madness featuring Kyrie Irving, Nick Saban, and Nick Young. Then, sports law analyst Emily Compagno joins The Drive to talk about the Lucky Whitehead situation and more.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Emily Compagno interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

8232186101 Spreading Like Wildfire; The Drive 07/27/17

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC reporter Ariel Helwani joins Dave and Kayte to talk about Jon Jones, his relationship with Dana White, his upcoming fight, and more. Owner of the Sacramento Republic, Kevin Nagle, joins The Drive to preview today’s ground-making ceremony and the start of the MLS soccer stadium process in Sacramento. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Ariel Helwani interview here:

Listen to the Kevin Nagle interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch