HOUR 1:

Dave and Kayte talk about new Cavaliers GM Kolby Altman, the Kings looking for front office replacements, and ground-making day for the Sacramento Republic. Then, more on Altman’s press conference with the Cleveland Cavaliers and some talk on the Atlanta Falcons’ new stadium and ticket policy.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2:

Dave and Kayte talk about the rapid growth of the Big Baller Brand before Threefer Madness featuring Kyrie Irving, Nick Saban, and Nick Young. Then, sports law analyst Emily Compagno joins The Drive to talk about the Lucky Whitehead situation and more.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Emily Compagno interview here:

HOUR 3:

UFC reporter Ariel Helwani joins Dave and Kayte to talk about Jon Jones, his relationship with Dana White, his upcoming fight, and more. Owner of the Sacramento Republic, Kevin Nagle, joins The Drive to preview today’s ground-making ceremony and the start of the MLS soccer stadium process in Sacramento. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Ariel Helwani interview here:

Listen to the Kevin Nagle interview here: