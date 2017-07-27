Woman, 30, Arrested In Stockton Suspected Of Child Abuse

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman has been arrested in Stockton on suspicion of child abuse, police say.

The Stockton Police Department says they were alerted by the Oakland Children’s Hospital early Wednesday morning about a possible case of child abuse.

Officials say a 2-year-old boy was medi-flighted to Oakland the day before. The boy had suffered a severe head injury.

Investigators later arrested the boy’s stepmother, 30-year-old Chalsey Maynard, on three counts of child abuse.

The boy is still being treated at Oakland Children’s Hospital. He remains in critical condition, police say.

