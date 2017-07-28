Any Given Sunday: The Lo-Down – 7/28

July 28, 2017 7:15 PM
Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started by talking about NFL team’s starting their training camps, and some of the early news before the season.  Bill Bellamy joined the guys, he will be at the Punch Line this Sunday.  They talked sports and gave some great behind the scenes stories from Any Given Sunday.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the NBA off season, and if Kyrie Irving will be on a different team this season.  Next, John Breech, NFL Reporter CBS Sports, joins the guys to talk about the upcoming NFL Season, and some of his predictions for the year.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the third hour of the Lo-Down the former Sacramento King Olden Polynice joins the guys to talk about the upcoming NBA season, and his predictions for the year.  The guys talked some more NFL, and what the future is for the players that are sitting out of training camp.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 4

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the NFL pay structure and how teams should value talent.  They also talked about the crazy story of James Harden getting his jersey retired at a strip club.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

