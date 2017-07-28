Family Looking For Answers In Stockton Toddler’s Death

7:30 p.m. UPDATE: Stockton Police said Jaxson passed away earlier this afternoon.

CHILD ABUSE UPDATE: Today, at 3:52pm StocktonPD was advised by Oakland Children’s Hospital that the 2 year old succumbed to his injuries — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) July 29, 2017

—–

OAKLAND (CBS13) — A Stockton toddler remains on life support after he was rushed to a children’s hospital in Oakland suffering from severe head injuries.

According to the boy’s father, 2-year-old Jaxson had an accident on the trampoline but being examined by doctors – he was found to have swelling in his brain and broken ribs.

The family is staying strong in Oakland as they try and figure out how Jaxson ended up on life support.

Brittney Gonzales of Stockton is trying to make sense of her 2-year-old son, Jaxson’s injuries as he lays motionless at the children’s hospital in Oakland.

“I am just a swirl of emotions right now. I am angry, I am sad, I am upset, confused. I am a whole mix of everything; I am just trying to hold it together,” she said.

Gonzales and Jaxson’s father have joint custody of the boy. Just a few days ago, Jax was under the care of his dad and stepmother, Chalsey Maynard when he was found unresponsive.

“I want to know what happened. I want to know exactly what happened – and I don’t know if I’m going to get altered truths about it, lies. My son deserves the truth. My son deserves justice,” she said.

According to Gonzales, she was told Jaxson had a trampoline accident, but seemed OK and went on through his normal routine. The next day, Jax’s father left the house to run errands while he was napping – and later that night Jax was being rushed to the hospital.

“He was the most beautiful little kid you would ever see. He was always full of life, energy and running around,” said Austin Mount, Gonzales’ boyfriend.

The toddler was taken to Oakland where doctors noticed he had swelling in his brain and had broken ribs. The Stockton Police department arrested Maynard who is now at the San Joaquin County jail facing charges of child abuse.

Meanwhile, Gonzales says she wants the truth and is looking to find justice for Jax.

“He is going to be there tomorrow, and then they came in and told us that he wouldn’t be,” said Mount.

Jax was supposed to be taken off life support Thursday but his mom wanted to make sure all his loved ones had a chance to say goodbye.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for medical and funeral services.

Bail for Maynard has been set for $1.3 million.